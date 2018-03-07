S Korean President Not Planning to Ease Sanctions Against N Korea to Hold Summit

TOKYO (Sputnik) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Wednesday that he was not planning to ease sanctions against North Korea just to hold the third inter-Korean summit and establish a dialogue with Pyongyang.

“We are not planning to ease sanctions just to start the inter-Korean dialogue,” Moon said at the dinner, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

The South Korean president hosted on Wednesday a dinner for the members of the government’s delegation, which returned from a two-day visit to North Korea.

Following the visit, South Korean envoy Chung Eui-yong said the two countries would hold a summit in late April and establish a "hotline," with the first phone conversation to take place before the beginning of the meeting.

READ MORE: Inter-Korean Relations Improving, Though Without Progress on Denuclearization

The North Korean leadership, in its turn, reaffirmed the commitment of using neither nuclear nor conventional weapons against the South in exchange for security guarantees and the willingness start a dialogue with the US.