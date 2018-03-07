State Dept Sanctions DPRK for Using Agent VX to Kill Kim Jong-un’s Half-Brother

"The United States determined under the Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Warfare Elimination Act of 1991 (CBW Act) that the Government of North Korea used the chemical warfare agent VX to assassinate Kim Jong-nam in the Kuala Lumpur airport," Nauert said Tuesday.
The measures, she added, are in addition to existing US comprehensive sanctions targeting unlawful North Korean activities. The sanctions took effect March 5, Nauert said.
Pyongyang has repeatedly deined the accusations of involvement in Kim's poisoning, saying that the reports are part of an aggressive campaign against North Korea's nuclear program.
