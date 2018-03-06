Register
23:32 GMT +306 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Japanese navy officers stand on the deck of Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force's vessel docked at Thilawa port, Myanmar, Monday, Sept. 30, 2013

    Japan Appoints First Woman to Command Navy Warship Squadron

    © AP Photo/ Gemunu Amarasinghe
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Ahead of the International Women’s Day, the Asian economic giant, whose gender equality profile has been rated worst among the Group of Seven, has made a historic move in the field.

    Ryoko Azuma, 44, has been announced as the first female commander of a squadron in Japan’s navy. In 2016 she also became the first female captain of a warship in the country’s history, and is now in charge of 4 ships. The squadron includes the Japanese navy's biggest warship, the helicopter carrier Izumo, with about 1,000 crew members. She received the Izumo amid speculation that navy chiefs are planning to modernize the warship to make it compatible with the new F-35B fighters.

    Commenting on the historic appointment, a spokesman for the Maritime Self-Defence Force stressed that Azuma was chosen because she was a woman.

    The newly-appointed commander herself also claimed she didn’t think about being a woman but pointed out “I want to try to become a role model for younger female officers." The 14,000 women currently serving in the Japanese armed forces constitute only 6% of personnel.

    With the Me Too and Time’s Up movements on the rise around the world, Japan is far behind its Western partners in the matter of gender equality, as some researches have shown.

    READ MORE: 'MeToo is Becoming Too Much of a Witch Hunt' – Writer

    The World Economic Forum’s global gender equality survey has placed Japan at 114th in their rankings for 2017, down from 111th in 2016, which is the worst standing among the Group of Seven major economies. The Swiss-based Inter-Parliamentary Union has also put Japan below Myanmar and Gambia, as only 47 of the 465 members of the lower house are female.

    Related:

    Japanese Woman Crafts Fake Fingers for Ex-Yakuza Gangsters
    Japanese Municipal Legislators Force Woman to Leave for Bringing Sleeping Baby
    100-Year-Old Japanese Woman Sets Personal Freestyle Swim Record
    Japanese woman graduates from school at age of 91
    Japanese Military Seeks More Missiles, Radars With Record Budget Request
    Japan to Play Larger Military Role in Alliance With US
    Tags:
    MeToo, Navy, women in combat, women, gender equality, Japan Self-Defense Forces, Tokyo, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Girl Power: 'Beauties Under Oath' Pageant Held in Russia
    Girl Power: 'Beauties Under Oath' Pageant Held in Russia
    Three's a Crowd?
    Three's a Crowd?
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok