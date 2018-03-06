WATCH Huge Eruption of Japanese Volcano

A strong eruption has been recorded at the active Shinmoedake volcano on Japan's southern island of Kyushu; a column of smoke and ash is rising above the crater to a height of about 2.3 thousand meters, the country's main meteorological department reported Tuesday.

The regions danger level has been raised to the third level out of five possible. This entails a ban on climbing and approaching the mountain. Specialists call for special attention within a radius of two kilometers of the volcano. The subsequent fourth and fifth levels of danger provide for "preparation for evacuation" and "urgent evacuation."

According to Japanese media, the eruption of the volcano led to the cancellation of at least 44 flights departing or arriving at Kagoshima airport, which is considered the second busiest on the island of Kyushu.