Beijing Hopes US-Vietnam Ties to Enhance Peace After US Carrier's Historic Visit

"The Chinese side has no objections to normal bilateral relations between other countries. At the same time, we hope that this cooperation [between the United States and Vietnam] will promote peace, stability and prosperity in the region," Geng told a briefing.
On Monday, USS Carl Vinson docked in Da Nang in the first visit of a US aircraft carrier to Vietnam in more than 40 years. During this visit, sailors will participate in cultural and professional exchanges through community service, sports competitions and concerts, the US Navy said in a press release.
The US-Vietnamese military ties have intensified since 2016 when President Barack Obama lifted an embargo on lethal arms sales to Vietnam and continued under President Donald Trump.
