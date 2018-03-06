Register
17:19 GMT +306 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Rana Hayek

    Postcard From Beirut: Lebanese Beauty Fixes Porsche (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

    © Sputnik/ ZAHRAA EL-AMIR
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 91

    One of Beirut's car repair shops can boast a charming 22 year-old employee, the only woman mechanic in a purely male team. Car owners have already become well accustomed to this and easily entrust their luxe cars to her, since she has proven to be a rare specialist in the field.

    Rana Hayek from Lebanon is currently a last-year student in the electric engineering university course. "I chose this specialization because I have loved cars since childhood. I like to dig around motors and look for the cause of faults," she told Sputnik Arabic.

    She said her dad always supported her in her hobby and even found employment for her at his friend’s garage, so his daughter could apply the theoretical knowledge of car repair that she had learnt in practice.

    Rana Hayek
    © Sputnik/ ZAHRAA EL-AMIR
    Rana Hayek

    "No one took me seriously at first, as they thought I had come to the car repair shop together with my father." 

    Rana Hayek
    © Sputnik/ ZAHRAA EL-AMIR
    Rana Hayek

    "But then they got used to it, saw a professional in me and now entrust their cars to me," Rana pointed out.  "Nevertheless, there are still those who think car repair services are a job to be done by men and I am not suitable for it," she added.

    According to her, there is not much needing to be done with physical effort, like it was in the past. "There is a scanner, which examines the technical features of a car, and I can handle it no worse than the others in our team," Rana remarked. "I am easily entrusted with Porsches, along with sport cars."

    Woman in hijab
    © AFP 2018/ MENAHEM KAHANA
    Armed and Dangerous: Saudi Women Earn the Right to Serve in the Military

    Suleiman al Jalah, the owner of the car repair shop, noted to Sputnik that this is all in the spirit of the times, since "now women are battling for equal employment rights – a move that I personally back," going on to say "welcome to our world."

    READ MORE: 'Desert Is a Charm': Russian-Ukrainian Model Hails Life in Saudi Arabia (PHOTOS)

    "We used to live under the reign of the Eastern mentality, which presupposed that women would solely be housewives and guardians of the hearth. But now we see them working as much as men do, and some manage to achieve a great success in it."

    Boxing
    © Photo: Pixabay
    The Saudi Arabian Boxing Wonder Woman Who Smashes Stereotypes (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

    He recollected a time when females were considered to be incapable of competing with men in rallies, but "we all well remember the French race driver Michèle Mouton, a woman who successfully rivaled her male colleagues." 

    "There are no more restraints of that kind now," the owner of the Beirut car repair underscored.


    Related:

    Political Asylum for Jailed Model Offering State ‘Secrets’ to US Ruled Out
    Playboy Model Offers Consolation to Inter Milan Star
    Jailed Russian Model in Thailand Offers 'State' Secrets in Exchange for Freedom
    Model Banned on Instagram Over Fears She Could Influence Italian Elections
    Tags:
    women in business, Equal Rights, mechanics, engineer, work, repair, student, employment, cars, women, Porsche, Lebanon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Girl Power: 'Beauties Under Oath' Pageant Held in Russia
    Girl Power: 'Beauties Under Oath' Pageant Held in Russia
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok