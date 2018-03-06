Sri Lanka Declares 10-Day State of Emergency Amid Sectarian Clashes - Reports

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - The Sri Lankan government has declared a nationwide state of emergency for 10 days amid renewed sectarian clashes, local media reported on Tuesday, citing a minister.

According to Minister of Social Empowerment and Welfare Sumanaweera Banda Dissanayake, the government aims to maintain law and order in the country following violent incidents between Muslims and Buddhists in the villages Digana and Teldeniya in Sri Lanka's Central Province, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.

READ MORE: Rights Groups Call on Sri Lanka to Repeal ‘Draconian’ Counterterror Law

The decision was reportedly taken at a Tuesday government meeting.

— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) 6 марта 2018 г.

​The state of emergency, which had been in place in the country for 28 years, was lifted in 2011, following the end of the civil war and the government’s victory over Tamil Tiger rebels.

Sri Lanka is a multi-religious country, with Buddhists comprising about 70 percent of the population, Hindus and Muslims — 13 and 10 percent respectively.