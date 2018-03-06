Register
11:11 GMT +306 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    People fill the square of the main railway station to watch a televised news broadcast of the test-fire of an inter-continental ballistic rocket Hwasong-12, Wednesday, August 30, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea

    Satellites Reportedly Detect Signs of Activity at North Korean Nuclear Facility

    © AP Photo/ Kim Kwang Hyon
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    270

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Satellites have detected signs of activity of one of the North Korean Yongbyon Nuclear Scientific Research Center's reactors, which might indicate that the country has resumed the plutonium production, 38 North website reported on Tuesday.

    According to the website, that provides informed analysis of events in North Korea, photos taken on February 17 and February 25 depict steam vapor plumes coming out of the generator, as well as melted river ice near the reactor.

    READ MORE: N Korean Olympics Delegation Reportedly Includes Nuclear Specialists

    If the reactor works, that might indicate that the North has resumed the plutonium production allegedly for its nuclear program, the outlet noted.

    However, there are no cooling water discharges, that usually accompany the plumes, in either of these photos, which calls into question reactor operations. According to the 38 North, in order to conceal the reactor's operations, the research center might have extended the outfall pipeline into the river.

    The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 is seen during its test in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang, July 5 2017
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    ‘Talking These Guys Up a Lot More Than They Deserve’: US Officials Say North Korean Threat Overblown
    Reports about suspicious activity at nuclear facilities appeared shortly after North Korea's state media said that the country's leader intends to advance inter-Korean relations and make the story of Korean history a story of unification.

    At the same time, a military camp with increased staff was deployed in the southern parts of Yongbyon, which, according to the think tank, was probably set up in order to support new construction or improve the security at the site.

    The situation around North Korea escalated in 2017 after a number of ballistic missile launches by Pyongyang and a nuclear test, done in violation of UN resolutions. Pyongyang has already faced comprehensive sanctions in September and December 2017, but continued the development of its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

    Related:

    Can South Korea-DPRK Talks Results Satisfy US?
    ‘Truly Unprecedented’: High Level Inter-Korean Talks See Promising Start
    Pyongyang Seeks to 'Write New History' of Korean Unification - State Media
    Bittrex Denies Access to Residents of North Korea, Iran, Crimea, Syria and Cuba
    Cryptostate: North Korea Made, Stole Hundreds of Millions in Bitcoin in 2017
    Tags:
    activity, nuclear facilities, nuclear weapons, missile, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Walk Through the Oscars-2018 Red Carpet
    Walk Through the Oscars 2018 Red Carpet
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok