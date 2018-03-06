Register
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves during a military parade on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un.

    Pyongyang Seeks to 'Write New History' of Korean Unification - State Media

    © AP Photo/ Wong Maye-E
    Asia & Pacific
    Shortly after Kim Jong-un hosted a high-level delegation of South Korean officials for dinner in Pyongyang on Monday, North Korean state media said the country's leader intends to advance inter-Korean relations and make the story of Korean history a story of unification.

    Kim "repeatedly clarified that it is our consistent and principled stand and his firm will to vigorously advance the North-South relations and write a new history of national reunification by the concerted efforts of our nation to be proud in the world," according to North Korea's Korea Central News Agency (KCNA). 

    The Yonhap news agency has reported that the main goal of South Korean President Moon Jae-in's envoy to Pyongyang is to enable US-North Korea talks. Chung Eui-young, the head of South Korean national security, and Suh Hoon, Seoul's spy chief, are among those who met with Kim. 

    Cryptocurrencies
    CC0
    Bittrex Denies Access to Residents of North Korea, Iran, Crimea, Syria and Cuba

    Moon's delegation hand-delivered a letter from the South Korean president addressing Kim. "Hearing the intention of President Moon Jae-in for a summit from the special envoy of the south side, he exchanged views and made a satisfactory agreement," KCNA said. Further, the Pyongyang's leader "gave the important instruction to the relevant field to rapidly take practical steps for it." 

    "He [Kim] also made an exchange of in-depth views on the issues for easing the acute military tensions on the Korean Peninsula and activating the versatile dialogue, contact, cooperation and exchange," KCNA added. 

    The Central Square, named after Korea's found Kim Il Seng, in Pyongyang. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Maria Frolova
    We Won’t ‘Beg for Dialogue’: North Korea Rules Out Talks With US Preconditions

    The United States and South Korea are in close contact regarding the inter-Korean talks that are currently underway, State Department spokesperson Katina Adams told Sputnik on Monday. "We are in contact with the Republic of Korea about our unified response to North Korea," said Adams said.

    Washington and Seoul will work together "through the maximum pressure of the campaign to ensure that North-South progress is accompanied by advances towards denuclearization."

    KNCA reports that the meeting was held in "a compatriotic and sincere atmosphere." 

    Ok