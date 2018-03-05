Register
02:21 GMT +305 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Pakistani motorcyclist drives through a closed market during a hot day in Sibi, in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province. (File)

    Cultural Breakthrough: First Hindu Woman Senator in Muslim-Majority Pakistan

    © AFP 2018/ BANARAS KHAN
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    120

    For the first time, a Dalit Hindu woman has been elected to the upper house of Pakistan’s parliament.

    A Saturday election resulted in the victory of 39-year-old Krishna Kumari Kohli, elected for a minority Senate seat from the Sindh Assembly by the Bilawal Bhutto Zardari-led Pakistan People's Party (PPP) last month. 

    Policemen gather outside the tomb of Sufi saint Syed Usman Marwandi, also known as the Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, after Thursday's suicide blast in Sehwan Sharif, Pakistan's southern Sindh province, February 17, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Akhtar Soomro
    Pakistan Considering Joining North-South Transport Corridor Project - Ambassador

    "I feel proud, I am thankful to Pakistan People's Party that they nominated me," Kohli told AFP Sunday.

    "I will continue to work for the rights of the oppressed people, especially for the empowerment of women, their health and education," she added.

    "Kudos to PPP for electing #KrishnaKohli…. Our parliament should have representatives of all religions, classes & genders in pursuit of true democracy," activist Jibran Nasir tweeted.

    Pakistan's Hindus make up about two percent of the country's 200 million population, and have faced years of economic and social discrimination.

    Kohli's win for the reserved seat for women from Sindh Province is a win for women and minority rights in Pakistan.

    Kohli was born to a poor peasant family in 1979. She and her family were imprisoned for at least three years in a jail when Kohli was a third grader. Kohli was married at 16 and eventually earned a postgraduate degree in sociology. She became a social activist with the PPP, along with her brother, and has fought for the rights of Thar communities in the Sindh province.

    Related:

    Tectonic Issues With China’s CPEC Project in Pakistan
    General: Pakistan Shouldn't Be Scapegoated if US Doesn't Succeed in Afghanistan
    'War Costing Them Much More': Pakistan Invites US to Pay for Afghan Border Wall
    China Denies Reports It’s Building Military Base in Pakistan
    US May Lift Suspension of Security Aid to Pakistan If Sees Achievements – DoS
    Tags:
    parliament, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Holi, The Riotous Hindu Spring Festival of Color in Pictures
    Holi: Brightest Glimpses From Indian Festival of Color
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok