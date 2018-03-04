Chinese National Congress to Vote on Constitutional Changes Next Week

“During the third plenary session on late March 11 the lawmakers will vote on amendments to the constitution,” Zhang said at a press conference.
He also noted that the first session of the 13th NPC would kick off on Monday and last until March 20.
This year’s NPC session will elect Chinese president, vice-president and premier, form the new government as well as vote on amendments to the country’s constitution.
The most significant amendment, if adopted, would allow Chinese president and vice-president to remain in office for an unlimited number of terms.
