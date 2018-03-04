Chinese National Congress to Vote on Constitutional Changes Next Week

BEIJING (Sputnik) – Members of the Chinese National People's Congress (NPC) will vote on amendments to the country’s constitution on March 11 including a provision lifting a limit for consecutive presidential terms, Zhang Yesui, spokesperson for the first session of the 13th NPC, said on Sunday.

“During the third plenary session on late March 11 the lawmakers will vote on amendments to the constitution,” Zhang said at a press conference.

He also noted that the first session of the 13th NPC would kick off on Monday and last until March 20.

“The NPC session will kick off on early March 5 and end on early March 20. The session will be longer than the previous one because of the agenda,” Zhang added.

This year’s NPC session will elect Chinese president, vice-president and premier, form the new government as well as vote on amendments to the country’s constitution.

The most significant amendment, if adopted, would allow Chinese president and vice-president to remain in office for an unlimited number of terms.