Kabul-Kandahar Highway Blocked: Hundreds Demand Justice for Killed Civilians

Hundreds of people blocked the highway connecting two biggest Afghan cities of Kabul and Kandahar expressing their protest against a deadly attack on civilians in the southern province of Ghazni, local media reported.

The attack took place on Friday night with several gunmen, who allegedly wore uniform of the Afghan security forces, having killed two civilians, injured two women and kidnapped two more persons in the Qarabagh district, the Pajhwok news agency reported.

Hundreds of enraged residents on Saturday blocked the Kabul-Kandahar highway to protest civilian deaths blamed on gunmen wearing Afghan military uniform that arrived in Afghani police ranger vehicles. #AfghanArmy #Afghanistan https://t.co/tPTFYimywE pic.twitter.com/w3owfl9k4V — maXes zalmi (@maXes_PTI) 3 марта 2018 г.

On Saturday, hundreds of people blocked the Kabul -Kandahar roadway demanding on the authorities to hold to account those responsible for the attack. Local authorities promised to find the attackers as soon as possible but the protesters erected a tent on the road on late Saturday showing their intentions to continue making obstacles for the traffic.

According to Ismatullah Jamradwal, a member of the provincial council from the Qarabagh district, the attack may have been caused by a long-lasting conflict between residents of the Nikhtai and Shirabad areas.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from political, social, and security-related instability due to the simmering insurgency, including that of the Taliban radical movement, but also more because of the actions of the Daesh terror group.