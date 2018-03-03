About 30 Afghan Militants Reportedly Killed in Operations in Past 24 Hours

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 28 militants have been killed in counter-terrorist operations across Afghanistan in the past 24 hours, local media reported Saturday citing country's Defense Ministry.

During the operations, at least 13 insurgents were wounded, the TOLO broadcaster reported.

A number of hideouts, vehicles and weapons belonging to the militants were reportedly destroyed.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from political, social and security-related instability due to the simmering insurgency, including that of the Taliban radical movement, but also because of the actions of the Daesh terror group.