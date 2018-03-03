About 30 Afghan Militants Reportedly Killed in Operations in Past 24 Hours

During the operations, at least 13 insurgents were wounded, the TOLO broadcaster reported.
A number of hideouts, vehicles and weapons belonging to the militants were reportedly destroyed.
READ MORE: 'US Betrays Afghanistan by Replacing Russian Arms with American' — General
Afghanistan has long been suffering from political, social and security-related instability due to the simmering insurgency, including that of the Taliban radical movement, but also because of the actions of the Daesh terror group.
All comments
Show new comments (0)