Register
00:30 GMT +302 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US Marines move for a joint military drill by US and South Korea in the southeastern port of Pohang on March 7, 2016

    Pentagon Predicts 10,000 US Military Casualties in Early Days of N. Korean War

    © AFP 2018/ YONHAP
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    14517

    American military leaders who met to discuss a prospective US invasion of North Korea have reportedly claimed the fighting would cause around 10,000 American casualties in the very earliest stages of what could become a protracted conflict.

    The New York Times reported that on Wednesday, US military leaders attended a classified exercise in Hawaii to discuss various scenarios that would arise in the opening days of a prospective US invasion of North Korea. The Pentagon stressed that the exercises did not signal that the White House had decided to go to war with North Korea.

    Soldiers wear mask sas they take part in a military exercise simulating a chemical weapons attack during the international Eager Lion military event on June 2, 2014 at Prince Hashem Bin Abdullah II training center, in Zarqa, 30 km east of Amman, Jordan
    © AFP 2018/ KHALIL MAZRAAWI
    UN Claims of Chemical Weapons Trade Between Syria, North Korea Not ‘Objective or Neutral’

    The so-called "tabletop exercises," led by Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley and US Special Operations Commander Gen. Raymond Thomas, estimated that the opening days of the invasion would be catastrophic.

    By their calculations, 10,000 US soldiers would be killed or injured in those first few days along with hundreds of thousands of civilians on the Korean Peninsula. "The brutality of this will be beyond the experience of any living soldier," Milley reportedly said during the exercises.

    Of course, the US' central fear is that North Korea would respond to an invasion with nuclear retribution. A main subject of conversation was how effective SOCOM and the Army would be at disabling Pyongyang's nuclear sites before any launches. This would involve tunnel warfare due to North Korea's fondness for building their bases underground, something that US forces are not overly experienced in.

    In this Friday, Sept. 12, 2014 photo, a pin of late North Korea leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il and North Korea's flag are displayed on a North Korean reporter's jacket at the Main Media Center for the 17th Asian Games in Incheon, west of Seoul, South Korea
    © AFP 2018/ Lee Jin-man
    N. Korean High-Level Delegation Arrives in S. Korea for Olympic Closing Ceremony

    North Korea has also stockpiled enormous amounts of conventional arms and has positioned many of them close to the border with South Korea, vowing to use them in a retaliatory strike if they are ever invaded.

    Although the claim has attracted controversy, military sources believe that North Korean artillery could quickly barrage Seoul to massive effect. Nearly half the population of South Korea, 25 million people, live in Seoul's metro area.

    The exercises also noted that surveillance aircraft from other US commands in Africa and the Middle East would need to be redeployed to the Pacific.

    Head of North Korean delegation Ri Son Gwon, center, is greeted by South Korean officials after he crosses the border line to attend their meeting at Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018
    © AP Photo/ Korea Pool
    China Hopes North Korea, US to Take Measures for Start of Dialogue

    South Korean intelligence estimates that North Korea has stockpiled between 2,700 and 5,000 tons of chemical and biological weapons, including anthrax; nerve gas; weaponized smallpox and cholera strains; and blister, blood and vomiting agents. The International Institute for Strategic Studies estimated in 2011 that North Korea has the third-largest stockpile of such weapons in the world, and they've likely moved up to second since Russia has completely destroyed their own stockpile since then.

    The tabletop exercises made particular note of these biochemical weapons, specifically the challenge of evacuating soldiers exposed to or injured by them in hostile territory.

    Washington's official stance is still to favor diplomacy, but they have also set a high bar to begin talks with Pyongyang. "Our condition is denuclearization," US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said. "Our policy has not changed. We have talked about this policy since day one of this administration; and that's maximum pressure, but it's also the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

    South Korean President Moon Jae-in talks with President of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly of North Korea Kim Young Nam and Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, during their meeting at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, February 10, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Yonhap
    North Korea ‘Willing’ to Talk to Washington, But Trump is Trepidatious

    For comparison's sake, 10,000 casualties was also the number of Allied soldiers lost on D-Day, the landing on the beaches of Normandy in June 1944 that was the single largest seaborne invasion in human history.

    Only about 1,000 American soldiers were killed or wounded in the Battle of Inchon, the landing operation that signalled the US entry into the first (and, at the time of this writing, only) Korean War.

    Related:

    US Sees Russia As Most Significant Threat, N Korea As Most Uncertain - STRATCOM
    PHOTO of Alleged Kim Jong-un's Fake Passport Used to Leave N Korea Released
    North Korea to Send Athletes to Paralympic Games - Reports
    Chinese Plane Enters South Korea's Air Defense Zone – Reports
    Trump on Talks With North Korea: 'We'll See What Happens'
    Tags:
    chemical weapons, casualties, North Korea's nuclear program, US Army, US Special Operations Command (SOCOM), Heather Nauert, Mark Milley, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cute Cat-alogue: Furry Felines to Brighten Up Your Day
    Cute Cat-alogue: Furry Felines to Brighten Up Your Day
    Star Wars Trump Style
    Psst! Hey, Kid! Wanna Try Some Star Wars?
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok