Pakistan Considering Joining North-South Transport Corridor Project - Ambassador

BAKU (Sputnik) - Pakistan is considering joining the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) project as it could be beneficial for the country, Pakistani Ambassador to Azerbaijan Saeed Khan Mohmand said Thursday.

"I think that Pakistan may plan to join the North-South transport corridor. Of course, it should be negotiated… The proposal has come from Azerbaijan and sent to different ministries. Now they are currently working on it," Pakistani Ambassador to Azerbaijan Saeed Khan Mohmand told the Report news agency.

The diplomat stated that the project had importance for Pakistan and is observed positively as it could spur trade and public relations as well as tourism.

READ MORE: Pakistan Summons Indian Diplomat Over Truce Violations in Kashmir

© Photo: vestikavkaza.ru Romania Expressed Interest in Joining Southern Gas Corridor - EU Commission invited Pakistan to join the project in February 2017 during the visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the country.

The International North-South Transport Corridor is a network of efficient transportation routes by rail, land, and sea which span from South-East Asia to Northern Europe through India, Iran, Azerbaijan, and Russia. The cooperation with the member states of the European Union and the Eurasian Economic Union will positively contribute to the economic growth of Asian countries.