Register
01:54 GMT +301 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    MH370

    Phase 1 of Missing Flight MH370 Search Comes Up Empty, Phase 2 Launched

    © Flickr/ thierry ehrmann
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    4 0 0

    The renewed search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 has entered its second phase after coming up empty-handed in its first effort.

    After scouring 8,200 square kilometers of the search region in the southern Indian Ocean, no clues to the ill-fated plane's whereabouts were found by the Texas-based Ocean Infinity company, which contracted with the Malaysian government to search for the wreckage on a "no find, no fee" basis. 

    Relatives of Chinese passengers aboard the missing Malaysia Airlines, MH370, turn to journalists to shout their demands for answers after Malaysian government representatives left a briefing in Beijing, China
    © AP Photo/ Ng Han Guan, File
    Malaysia to Resume Search for Flight MH370 Missing Since 2014

    The contract stated that the firm would be paid $20 million if the plane's remnants were found in the primary search area, $30 million if the wreckage was found in the secondary zone and $50 million if it was found in the tertiary area. If the wreckage is found outside the three zones, as Airline Ratings reports some experts believe it will be, Ocean Infinity will be rewarded $70 million. The individual square mileage of each area has not been definitively disclosed by Ocean Infinity.

    The three zones comprise the 25,000-square-kilometer area defined by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau's (ATSB) final report on the tragedy as the most likely area the missing aircraft could be. 

    Sand sculpture made by Indian sand artist Sudersan Pattnaik with a message of prayers for the missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370
    © AFP 2018/ Asit Kumar
    US Seabed Exploration Firm to Begin Search for Missing MH370 Soon

    According to the Malaysia MH370 Response Team, Ocean Infinity's search ship, the Seabed Constructor, recently initiated its eight autonomous underwater vehicles after having left them on standby due to adverse weather conditions.

    MH370 vanished en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing in March 2014, with 239 people on board. Debris has been collected from Indian Ocean islands and the east coast of Africa, with at least three pieces confirmed as coming from the missing plane.

    Since the plane's mysterious disappearance, multiple conspiracy theories have emerged, with some postulating that the pilot purposely crashed the plane and others suggesting a hijacking attempt. However, authorities have not corroborated any of these theories and likely cannot until the wreckage is found.

    Related:

    Malaysia Lets Private Parties Search For Missing MH370 Plane
    Relatives Scour Beaches for MH370 Debris After 1,000 Days
    Sick of Waiting for Answers, MH370 Families Head to Madagascar to Keep Searching
    Missing MH370 Pilot Flew a Similar Route on Home Simulator Prior to Lost Flight
    Malaysia to Resume Search for Flight MH370 Missing Since 2014
    Tags:
    crash, plane, missing, Asia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dazzling Winners of 2018 Sony World Photography Awards
    Dazzling Winners of 2018 Sony World Photography Awards
    Star Wars Trump Style
    Psst! Hey, Kid! Wanna Try Some Star Wars?
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok