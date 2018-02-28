Indian Politician Accused of Driving Car Killing 9 School Kids Surrenders

In the north Indian state of Bihar where selling, consuming or carrying alcohol is fully prohibited, a politician has been accused of running over and killing school children in a case of drunk driving.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — An Indian politician has surrendered before the police after he ran over nine school children while allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol. Manoj Baitha, a member of the Bihar chapter of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), had been absconding since Saturday following the accident that took place in the Muzaffarpur district.

Baitha resurfaced on Wednesday and surrendered before the police after the BJP announced his suspension from the party after the opposition launched a scathing attack on the state government run jointly by the BJP and the Janta Dal United (JDU).

Accused #ManojBaitha admitted at Patna Medical College for treatment of injuries he suffered in the accident, that killed 9 school students, denies driving the vehicle involved in the incident.

Tejasvi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal — one of the main opposition parties of Bihar, has accused the state government of shielding Baitha by ensuring that he confronted the police after giving him enough time to get rid of the traces of alcohol in his body.

They were hiding somewhere nearby but administration couldn't catch them. I already said that they will make accused surrender once they are sure that alcohol wouldn't be found in their body & say that there is governance of law: Tejashwi Yadav on #Muzaffarpur hit & run case

Bihar is one of the few states in India where there is a complete ban on the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages.