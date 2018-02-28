PHOTO of Alleged Kim Jong-un's Fake Passport Used to Leave N Korea Released

According to Reuters, citing anonymous security sources, Kim Jong-un used a Brazilian passport to get away from North Korea with his late father Kim Jong-il.

A Western security officer, who preferred to remain anonymous, has shed light on the facts, offering the photocopies of the fake documents belonging to the incumbent and former leaders of North Korea.

Furthermore, four other Western European security sources confirmed that the two Brazilian passports with photos of the Kims under the names of Josef Pwag and Ijong Tchoi were used to apply for visas in at least two Western countries.

“They used the Brazilian passports, which clearly show the photographs of Kim Jong-un and Kim Jong-il, to attempt to obtain visas from foreign embassies. This shows the desire for travel and points to the ruling family’s attempts to build a possible escape route,” the source told Reuters, claiming that Kim Jong-il had obtained the documents under false pretences.

While breakthrough face-recognition technology has confirmed that both Kims were on the photos, the North Korean Embassy in Brazil refused to comment.

© REUTERS/ An authentic Brazilian passport issued to North Korea's late leader Kim Jong-il

Meanwhile, a Brazilian security source, who also wished to remain anonymous, said the two documents were legitimate when sent out as blanks for consulates to issue.

© REUTERS/ An authentic Brazilian passport issued to North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un

According to the source, the fake passport may have been used to travel to Brazil, Japan and Hong Kong, with Japanese media, namely The Yomiuri Shimbun, having reported in 2011 that Kim Jong-un visited Tokyo as a child in 1991 using a Brazilian passport — before the issue date on the two Brazilian passports.