Pakistan Summons Indian Diplomat Over Truce Violations in Kashmir

"The Director General (SA & SAARC), Dr. Mohammad Faisal, summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner Mr. J.P. Singh today and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control on 27 February 2018 in Nikial Sector resulting in the Shahadat [martyrdom] of a 13-years old boy," the statement reads.
"The deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation," the official said.
The Jammu and Kashmir region has been disputed between India and Pakistan since the end of UK rule in 1947. With several armed conflicts following, the two countries agreed to a ceasefire in 2003. Since then, both sides have repeatedly accused each other of violating the truce, with the continued instability in the region leading to the emergence of various extremist groups.
