14:59 GMT +327 February 2018
    Chinese Plane Enters South Korea's Air Defense Zone – Reports

    Asia & Pacific
    China’s aircraft flew into South Korea’s air defense identification zone (KADIZ), spending over four hours there without giving prior notification, the Yonhap news agency reported citing defense authorities.

    According to the media outlet, the Chinese military jet entered KADIZ at around 9:34 a.m., four hours later approached South Korea’s border before leaving the zone at the military’s warning message, the Joint Chiefs of Staff reported.

    "Our military warned it to stop the act of raising tensions which could trigger an accidental conflict through the South Korea-China (military) hotline and (pilot's) radio communication," it said.

    The South Korean Air Force dispatched more than 10 planes, including F-15k and KF-16 fighter jets, to monitor the Chinese aircraft’s activity, which was believed to be a reconnaissance plane.

    China has repeatedly opposed the deployment of the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile batteries in South Korea, designed to intercept short, medium and intermediate ballistic missiles at the terminal incoming stage. Seoul brought in the final units of the THAAD system in September as a deterrence measure against a potential nuclear strike from North Korea. 

