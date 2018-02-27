Register
    Sridevi Kapoor

    Mourning Fans Await Body of India's First Female Superstar from Dubai

    The latest forensic report suggests Sridevi died in Dubai on Saturday night due to accidental drowning in the bathtub and not due to cardiac arrest. The delay by the Dubai authorities in handing over the body to the family suggests investigations are still ongoing, adding to speculations of foul play.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — As the Dubai Public Prosecutor's office is yet to ascertain whether or not there was any foul play involved in the death of Indian film actress Sridevi in her hotel room, her family and anxious fans are awaiting the arrival of her body in India. Thousands of fans have gathered outside her residence in Mumbai to get a glimpse of the film siren of yesteryears before the last rites are performed. However, authorities in Dubai have yet not confirmed when the body will be handed over to her family.

    "In case of any suspicious foul play, prosecutors would carry out further detailed investigations and decide on any future law enforcement procedures accordingly," the chief prosecutor was quoted as saying by the Gulf News.

    ​Sridevi, 54, who is considered the first female superstar of Bollywood, was reportedly discovered in an unconscious state by her filmmaker husband Boney Kapoor in a bathtub filled with water in room number 2201 of the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel in Dubai on late Saturday night. Sridevi and her family were in Dubai to attend a family wedding.

    Initial reports suggested she had died of cardiac arrest. But the Dubai police later confirmed forensic investigations saying she had died of "accidental drowning." Husband Boney Kapoor was reportedly questioned by the Dubai police and the prosecutor's office as he was the last person to see her alive.

     "In such accidental death incidents, the results of the post-mortem and forensic examination reports are referred to the Public Prosecution as part of ordinary law enforcement procedures. The papers are revised by the prosecutors of the jurisdiction where the incident happened. An official order to hand over the body of the deceased to the family or relatives is issued shortly after that," the chief prosecutor told the Gulf News.

    ​Following completion of post-mortem analysis, Dubai Police HQ today stated that the death of Indian actress #Sridevi occurred due to drowning in her hotel apartment’s bathtub following loss of consciousness: Govt of Dubai Media Office

