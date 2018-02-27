Seoul, Pyongyang Negotiate DPRK's Participation in 2018 Paralympics - Reports

Seoul and Pyongyang on Tuesday began talks on the participation of North Korean athletes in the upcoming Paralympics in South Korea, Yonhap news agency reported.

The officials from the two countries met in the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating North and South Koreas, according to media reports.

The two countries were able to reach an agreement on North Korea's participation in the Olympic Games, which officially ended on Friday. The athletes from South and North Korea walked as one team during the opening ceremony.

The arrival of North Korea's delegation at the Olympic Games in the South marked the improvement of the relations between the neighboring countries, following months of tensions over Pyongyang's missile and nuclear programs.

On Sunday, shortly before the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics, South Korean President Moon Jae-in met with a North Korean delegation, which expressed Pyongyang’s willingness to start a dialogue with the United States, according to a statement from South Korea’s presidential Blue House.

However, US President Donald Trump's administration responded to North Korea’s gesture with caution, stressing that the main goal of dialogue with North Korea has to be denuclearization.

The 2018 Winter Paralympic Games will be held on March 9-18.