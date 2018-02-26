Register
22:36 GMT +326 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Brassiere

    Indian State Offers Free Breast Implants for the Poor, Stokes Controversy

    CC0
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    While the health minister’s argument that even the poor should have access to “beauty treatments” garnered an equal amount of support as well as flak, the government hospital has clarified that breast reconstruction is the cure for many other serious ailments other than cancer.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — A government hospital in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu has offered free breast implants for the poor. The hospital that was already providing free of cost breast reconstruction surgeries for cancer patients, has now extended the free service to those seeking to alter their breast size.

    This decision by the Stanley Medical College has stirred huge debate in the country with the state's health minister saying "Why should beauty treatment not be available to the poor?"

    "If we don't offer (free surgery), they (the poor) may opt for dangerous methods or take out huge loans for it," Health Minister of Tamil Nadu, C Vijaya Baskar was quoted by the Times of India as saying.

    READ MORE: Chinese Hospital Uses 4D Printing to Reconstruct Breast

    The Stanley Medical College argues that breast reconstruction is the most sought-after treatment by many women who suffer ailments and conditions that are caused by disproportionate breast size and that it is indeed a noble initiative by the hospital to provide such surgeries free-of-charge to those who cannot afford it on their own.

    "Many women have approached the hospital for breast reconstruction in the past few months. While cancer victims along with women with large breasts have approached the medical department for health-related reasons, some women wanted surgeries to boost their confidence levels. Women with large breasts, in particular, had problems including shoulder pain, rashes and fungal infections for which they need breast reduction surgeries," head of plastic surgery department of Stanley Medical College Dr. V Ramadevi told the Times of India.

    Barbie dolls
    CC0
    Beyond Human Beauty: 8 Real-Life Barbie and Ken Dolls
    According to local media reports, the plastic surgery department will enroll the patients on Monday of every week. The patients will undergo tests and the decision for the surgery will be taken by a board of medical professionals.

    Meanwhile, critics have called it a case of misplaced priorities.

     "Government money is public money of the hardworking taxpayers, it is best utilized to combat communicable diseases and health hazards and to decide that cosmetic surgeries will be done by public money is bit skewed and the decision needs to be revisited," Dr. D S Ilango, former health director of the state told Indian Express Group.

    Related:

    Lethal Weapons: German With Breast Implants Wins Legal Battle to Join Police
    Apple a Day Keeps Tumor Away: Fruits Lower Teen’s Breast Cancer Risk
    Hong Kong Woman Jailed for Breast Assault, Protesters Don Bras in Support
    India Develops Machine That Uses Light to Detect Breast Cancer
    Tags:
    fake breasts, plastic surgery, Cosmetic Surgery, beauty, silicon, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Up, Up and Away: Sculptures That Defy Gravity Around the World
    Up, Up and Away: Sculptures That Defy Gravity Around the World
    Two Sides of the Medal
    Two Sides of the Medal
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok