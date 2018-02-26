Major Quake in Papua New Guinea Leaves 10 People Dead - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - As many as 10 people, including four children, were killed as a result of a major 7.5-magnitude earthquake that hit Papua New Guinea earlier on Monday, local media reported.

The PNG Today media outlet reported that the quake had caused massive landslides and cut off electricity in the country's Western Highlands province.

The government also sent an expert team to the Southern Highlands to assess the damage caused by the quake there, according to PNG Today.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicenter of the earthquake was located 89 kilometers (55 miles) south-west of Porgera at the depth of 35 kilometers.