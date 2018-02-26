Major Quake in Papua New Guinea Leaves 10 People Dead - Reports

The PNG Today media outlet reported that the quake had caused massive landslides and cut off electricity in the country's Western Highlands province.
READ MORE: Tsunami, Landslides Feared After First-Time Eruption of Papua New Guinea Volcano
The government also sent an expert team to the Southern Highlands to assess the damage caused by the quake there, according to PNG Today.
According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicenter of the earthquake was located 89 kilometers (55 miles) south-west of Porgera at the depth of 35 kilometers.
#UPDATE on Papua New Guinea's #earthquake:— CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) February 26, 2018
— no immediate reports of casualties, but communications cut off
— landslides reported, buildings damaged
— oil and gas operations halted
— at least one company evacuates non-essential staff pic.twitter.com/0K2bEfveDr
All comments
Show new comments (0)