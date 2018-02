WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.1 started in an area 44 kilometers off the coast of Airbuaya, Indonesia, the US Geological Survey said in a statement on Monday.

"[Magnitude] 6.1 — 44km NE of Airbuaya, Indonesia," the statement said.

The quake had a depth of 11.9 kilometers and its epicenter Seram Sea around 194 kilometres northwest of Ambon, capital of Maluku province, according to the report.

No tsunami warning was issued following the tremors.

There were also no reports of casualties or damage.