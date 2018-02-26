From Crying Kid to Sanctions: A Look Into Ivanka's 'Wonderful' S Korea Visit

Ivanka Trump spends 3-days in South Korea, enjoying some Olympic action, the Closing Ceremony and an official meeting with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in. The trip also comes amid new tensions between the US and North Korea, as the Trump administration introduces new sanctions against the DPRK.

Ivanka Trump, the daughter of US President Donald Trump and the president's advisor has thanked South Korea for a “wonderful” trip to the country. She flew out to Pyeongchang, the 2018 Olympic Games host-city, last week and stayed until the Games’ Closing Ceremony.

While leaving the country on Monday, she spoke about her “wonderful” trip and took to Twitter to voice her appreciation.

Thank you to President Moon, First Lady Kim & the people of South Korea for the warm hospitality you showed me, our Presidential Delegation & #TeamUSA during the #WinterOlympics. It was a deeply inspiring celebration of global sportsmanship and teamwork. 고맙습니다 [Thank you]! https://t.co/kZ5MgNqtgw — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) 26 февраля 2018 г.

While Ivanka did enjoy a warm welcome in Pyeongchang, she gave one little boy a fright, according to the UK's The Telegraph the boy cried and screamed after meeting Ivanka.

Child cries after meeting Ivanka Trump at Winter Olympics pic.twitter.com/KCYE4EKzRt — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) 25 февраля 2018 г.

Sports Action at the Olympics

During her trip, Ivanka also made sure to support Team USA at some of the competitions. She attended the Mass Start Speed Skating, Curling, Snowboard Big Air competitions and just hung out with US athletes. She made sure to document her experience on social media.

Hanging out with amazing American athletes and their families as we get ready to watch USA in the men’s 4-man bobsleigh finals. Go TeamUSA! 🇺🇸 #TeamUSA #WinterOlympics #PyeongChang2018 pic.twitter.com/ugnu3nLRJP — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) 25 февраля 2018 г.

New North Korea Sanctions

But it wasn't just sporting action for Ivanka, her first official event of the trip was dinner with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday. President Moon thanked Ivanka for her visit.

On behalf of the Korean people, I would like to express my profound gratitude for your visit.Thanks to US support, the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games has been a great success to date and is to be complete beautifully. Ms Trump, I wish you all the best during your stay in Korea. https://t.co/zlCraqVB88 — 문재인 (@moonriver365) 24 февраля 2018 г.

It's believed US and South Korean joint efforts to apply “joint maximum pressure” on Pyongyang were the topic of their official meeting, as on Friday the US president said he was imposing its largest package of sanctions to pressure North Korea into giving up its nuclear and missile programs.

This comes after a rapprochement between the two Koreas at the Olympics. The South Korean president has called these Olympics the “peace games,” and at the start of the competition North Korean leader Kim Jong-un passed on an invitation to President Moon Jae-in for talks in Pyongyang, setting the stage for the first meeting of Korean leaders in more than 10 years.

Ivanka and the Closing Ceremony Mixed Reactions

On Sunday Ivanka Trump led the US delegation at the 2018 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony, but not everyone was happy about it.

One of the US athlete's, skier Gus Kenworthy, took to Twitter to criticize Ivanka.

So proud of all these people! Everybody here has worked so hard to make it to the Olympics and have the opportunity to walk in the closing ceremony! Well… Everyone except Ivanka. Honestly, tf is she doing here?? pic.twitter.com/sfJKi0VTDb — Gus Kenworthy (@guskenworthy) 25 февраля 2018 г.

But unlike Mr. Kenworthy, other athletes and members of the Team USA delegation were excited to meet President Trump's daughter.

Here's another tweet for everyone that didn't like @IvankaTrump being absolutely wonderful to my children. Her and my daughters were like best friends today. It was a truly special experience for them. #thankyou pic.twitter.com/u6hlVUJonz — Nate Weber (@NateWeberActual) 25 февраля 2018 г.

​During the Closing Ceremony Ivanka Trump sat just a row away from General Kim Yong-chol, the high-ranking official leading the North Korean delegation, but had no interaction with any representatives from Pyongyang.

President Trump’s daughter Ivanka smiled as President Moon of South Korea greeted a blacklisted North Korean general https://t.co/rG5xuzEZil — The Times of London (@thetimes) 26 февраля 2018 г.

​According to Seoul's presidential office, General Kim Yong-chol, who is blacklisted by the US, told President Moon Jae-in that Pyongyang has “enough” willingness to begin dialogue with Washington, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.