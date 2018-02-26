Register
26 February 2018
    Severed Head Found in Suitcase in Japan, US Man Suspected of Murder

    Asia & Pacific
    Japanese police are questioning a 26-year-old American man held in custody after a severed head was found in a suitcase at a lodging facility in Osaka.

    The man, who is a New York resident, was arrested last week as police were investigating the disappearance of a 27-year-old woman from Hyogo, reported missing by her family on February 17.  

    Police found the head on Saturday — several days after the arrest,-- having received a tip about the New York man confining the woman in an apartment that he rented. They believe the head belongs to the missing woman.

    The Japanese woman was spotted on surveillance cameras entering the condominium together with the American man just hours before she was missing. He was later seen going in and out alone several times, carrying a large bag, but the woman was never seen leaving the building.

    Shortly before her disappearance, the woman had told her friends she was going to meet with a US man she had met via an app. She had also written on Instagram that she was going to "meet Jay".

    Body parts other than the head have not yet been found. The suspect had arrived as a tourist in Osaka in January. He has denied the allegations, as reported by the Japan Times.    

    tourist, murder, Osaka, Japan
