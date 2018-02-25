Register
25 February 2018
    A delegate holds her ballot folder after the closing ceremony of China's 19th Party Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017

    Chinese Communist Party Proposes Removal of Presidential Term Limit

    © AP Photo/ Mark Schiefelbein
    Asia & Pacific
    The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China proposed eliminating the paragraph saying that the chairman and vice-chairman of the PRC can "hold office for no more than two consecutive terms," from the country's constitution, according to Xinhua News Agency.

    Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is also the leader of China's Communist Party, has been president since 2013 and would step down in 2023 under the present constitution. If this proposal is considered and accepted, then the current leader of the country Xi Jinping will be able to remain in office not only for the next five years, but even longer.

    In addition, according to reports, the Central Committee proposed including theoretical positions introduced by Xi Jinping on the new era of the development of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the country's constitution.

    READ MORE: China Looks Forward With 'Xi Jinping Thought'

    The proposed amendments to the constitution may be considered during the first session of the National People's Congress of the 13th convocation. According to the promulgated plans, it will open on March 5.

    One of the most important items on the agenda will be the re-election of current President Xi Jinping to a second five-year term by lawmakers. On the proposal of the head of state, a candidature for the post of Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China, which is likely to become Li Keqiang, should be approved for a similar period.

    At the XIX Congress of the Communist Party of China in October 2017, the ideas of Xi Jinping were introduced into its charter.

