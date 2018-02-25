N. Korean High-Level Delegation Arrives in S. Korea for Olympic Closing Ceremony

TOKYO (Sputnik) - North Korea’s delegation arrived in South Korea on Sunday to attend the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, local media reported.

According to the Yonhap news agency, the visit of the North Korean high-ranking officials will last for three days. The delegation, comprising eight people, is led by Kim Yong Chol, a senior North Korean party official.

The media outlet noted that South Korean President Moon Jae-in might hold a meeting with North Korea’s delegation members before the ceremony.

In January, Seoul and Pyongyang resumed bilateral talks ahead of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics . The two sides agreed that the national teams would march together under a "unification flag" at the opening ceremony and that the North Korean athletes would participate in alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, pair figure skating, and women's ice hockey events.

On February 9, the Olympics opening ceremony was attended by North Korean ceremonial head of state Kim Yong Nam as well as Kim Jong Un's younger sister Kim Yo Jong.