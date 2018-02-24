Multiple Bomb Explosions Injure 2 People in Myanmar's Rakhine State - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A series of explosions in Myanmar's western state of Rakhine left 2 people wounded, including a police officer, local media reported on Saturday.

Four explosions erupted in the state's capital Sittwe at 05:47 a.m. local time (23:17 GMT on Friday), Xinhua Asia&Pacific reported.

The blasts took place near a court, a residential compound of secretary of township administration department, district land records department, as well as on Strand road, according to the agency.

A series of bombs explosion have occurred on Saturday’s early morning and resulted two people injured in Site-tway, capital and administrative city of #Arakan/Rakhine state, western #Burma/Myanmar. pic.twitter.com/bTvZXKiclr — Tribal Action Group ♠️ (@KawKndo) 24 февраля 2018 г.

​Other three undetonated bombs were also found in the area.

The explosions took place after a blast on Wednesday that killed two people and injured 11 others in Myanmar's northern Shan state.