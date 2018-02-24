Explosion in Southern Afghanistan Leaves 1 Dead, 10 Injured - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An explosion in the in the city Lashkargah in the province of Helmand in southern Afghanistan left one dead and 10 injured, local media reported on Saturday.

The injured included several school students, Pajwok news agency reported.

The buildings of two local television stations were damaged in the explosion.

READ MORE: Suspected Suicide Blast Rocks Afghanistan's Kabul

Earlier on Saturday, a blast rocked the Afghan capital of Kabul, leaving at least one person dead and six injured.

According to the UN report released earlier this month, various attacks using explosives killed 7,015 civilians and injured over 3,000 in Afghanistan in 2017.