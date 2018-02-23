Register
    Indian Sleuths Bust Child Porn Ring on WhatsApp; International Angle Suspected

    India’s Central Bureau of Investigation plans to approach the US, China, New Zealand, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Mexico, Kenya, Nigeria and Sri Lanka as sources of some of the incriminating content have been traced to these countries, according to local media reports.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India's Central Bureau of Investigation has busted a child pornography racket operated via the social media platform WhatsApp. The initial media reports suggested that the porn ring involved users and suppliers from as many as 11 countries who shared videos and pictures on the platform.

    On Thursday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested the alleged mastermind and main administrator of the WhatsApp porn supplier group. The group was titled ‘KidsXXX.' It was run by many people simultaneously with the main administrator being Nikhil Verma, a 20-year-old unemployed man hailing from the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

    ​In India, Child pornography is a non-bailable offense and falls under the purview of the Information Technology Act when executed through cyber mediums.

    On Thursday, the CBI carried out raids at different locations across the country including Delhi, Mumbai, Noida, and Kannauj. As per news reports, CBI sources have revealed that after arresting the alleged mastermind, they have launched a deeper investigation into the aspects of an organized international racket.

    ​"A case under section 67-B of the Information Technology Act was registered. We found mobile phones, tablets, and laptops containing incriminating material depicting children in obscene, indecent and sexually explicit acts," CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal told the local media in a press briefing.

