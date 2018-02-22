Register
23:56 GMT +322 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    China's J-10 fighter jets perform during an air show, the 11th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, China November 1, 2016.

    Western Dragon: Chinese Air Force Deploy Advanced Fighters to Indian Border

    © REUTERS/ Stringer
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    221

    The People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) has boosted their high altitude capacities along their southwestern borders, sending more top-of-the-line jet fighters to parts of China that border rival state India.

    Early in February, PLAAF published photos of Chengdu J-10 Vigorous Dragon multirole fighters and Shenyang J-11 (a modification of the famous Soviet Sukhoi Su-27) air superiority fighters participating in combat training exercises in western China.

    (File) Indian Border Security Force soldiers patrol at Champakgachh village, on the India-Bangladesh border, about 12 kilometers (7 miles) from Siliguri, India, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2011
    © AP Photo/ Tamal Roy
    China's Transgressions Expose Vulnerability of India's Chicken Neck - Navy Chief

    Speaking to the Chinese Communist Party-owned Global Times, PLA expert Song Zhongping explicitly labeled the purpose of the additional fighters to boost Chinese military strength in case of conflict against India.

    "The upgrade in the Western Theatre Command is urgent because in China's western region, relations with India have been strained due to the border tensions, with no resolution in sight," Song said. "Strengthening the 3.5-generation fighter jets or even stationing more advanced fighters in the Western Theater Command has been urgent for the PLA."

    "India is gearing up already, so it's necessary for China to prepare for a possible military confrontation. And in these mountainous areas, superiority in the air is of utmost importance."

    India's surface-to-surface missile Agni-II launches off Wheelers island in Orissa state, India (File)
    © AP Photo/
    India Successfully Test-Fires Agni-II Ballistic Missile – Source

    On their part, India has been bolstering their own military force along the Chinese border. They reportedly have deployed Su-30 MKI long range fighters, an Indian modification of the Soviet Sukhoi Su-30 to the border.

    When asked about the move, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang downplayed it. "I am not aware of the information mentioned by you. I may refer you to the military," he said in a statement. "We hope the Indian side can work with China to uphold the peace and tranquillity of the border areas because this is in common interests of both sides."

    The thin air and high altitude of the mountains of western and southwestern China reduces the range and effectiveness of fighter jets, placing the PLAAF at a disadvantage were they to fly missions against India. More advanced fighters like the J-10 and J-11 have improved aerodynamics, offsetting this problem.

    An Indian national flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Andy Wong
    Enhanced India-ASEAN Collaboration an Attempt to Checkmate China - Diplomat

    Relations between Beijing and New Delhi are typically strained, but they bottomed out in the summer of 2017 when both nations deployed military force to the Doklam Plateau, a remote mountain range that is disputed between China and India's close ally Bhutan.

    PLA soldiers and construction workers arrived to build a road through the plateau, which Beijing claims is part of Tibet. Bhutan protested China's presence, and India intervened by deploying troops to the disputed territory.

    For 10 weeks, PLA and Indian military troops faced off a few hundred meters apart. Both nations pulled their troops back on August 28 following quiet negotiations between the two powers and the road-building came to an end.

    In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping stands on a military jeep as he inspects troops of the People's Liberation Army during a military parade to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the founding of the PLA at Zhurihe training base in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sunday, July 30, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Li Tao/Xinhua
    Satellite Photos Confirm Chinese Military Buildup Just Outside Doklam

    However, reports began to surface in October that China had continued to maintain a large military presence near the disputed region, and January satellite photography confirmed that the PLA was settling into permanent military encampments a few miles back from the site of the stand-off.

    There has also been friction over Arunachal Pradesh, a province of India that is also disputed with China, who considers it to be part of South Tibet. Earlier in February, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a brief visit to Arunachal Pradesh, provoking a "stern" protest from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

    Related:

    India, China Avert Another Doklam-Like Standoff
    We’re Back: China Resumes Military Buildup in Disputed Doklam Plateau
    Moving Beyond Doklam Standoff, India, China Preparing to Hold Border Talks
    India-China Bonhomie is Back on Track - Indian Army Chief
    India Unperturbed by China's New Underwater Surveillance Network – Expert
    Tags:
    military buildup, J-11B, Chengdu J-10, Doklam Standoff, People's Liberation Army Air Force, Geng Shuang, Song Zhongping, Tibet, Arunachal Pradesh, Doklam, India, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    For the Motherland: Red Army on Soviet Posters
    'For the Motherland': Red Army on Soviet Posters
    Schooling Congress
    Schooling Congress
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok