Register
17:48 GMT +322 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian Air Force MiG-21. (File)

    Creating History: India's First Woman Fighter Pilot Flies Solo on MiG-21 Bison

    CC0
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 20

    For over 50 years, MiG-21 variants have been serving the Indian armed forces, and their quick reaction time still makes them potent for interception and ground attack roles.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Flying Officer Avani Chaturvedi has become the first Indian woman fighter pilot to fly solo. The Indian Air Force (IAF) said that Chaturvedi flew a MiG-21 Bison in her first training solo sortie, in Jamnagar, Gujarat on Monday.

    "My heartiest congratulations to Flying Officer Avani Chaturvedi for successfully clearing her first solo sortie on a MiG-21 'Bison' fighter. The IAF has always taken a lead in providing an equal platform to women officers. It's a red letter day for the country," Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa told the Times of India.

    The first three women fighter pilots of the Indian Air Force, from left, Mohana Singh, Avani Chaturvedi and Bhawana Kanth pose for photographs after the graduation parade at the Indian Air Force academy in Dundigal, outskirts of Hyderabad, India, Saturday, June 18, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Mahesh Kumar A.
    The first three women fighter pilots of the Indian Air Force, from left, Mohana Singh, Avani Chaturvedi and Bhawana Kanth pose for photographs after the graduation parade at the Indian Air Force academy in Dundigal, outskirts of Hyderabad, India, Saturday, June 18, 2016

    The IAF has given the MiG-21 Bison to the first three women fighter pilots, as it considers the aircraft best suited for sharpening the skills of new flyers, as they have more manual features compared to other, more sophisticated aircraft.

    Avani Chaturvedi, Bhawana Kanth, and Mohana Singh comprise the first batch of women fighter pilots who were commissioned in 2016 into the IAF — previously considered a male bastion. The decision to let women assume combat roles was taken by the Indian government in October 2015. Meanwhile, combat roles in the Army are still not permitted for women, due to a combination of operational concerns and logistical constraints. The Indian Navy is also considering the idea of deploying women on warships.

    READ MORE: India's First Woman Defense Minister Plans to Overcome Gender Inequality in Army

    The country's Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman resolved to end gender inequality in the armed forces when she took over the ministry last year.

    Related:

    India’s First Women Air Combatants to Initially Fly MiG-21 Bison
    Indian Army Ready to Draft Women Into Combat Roles
    Indian Gov’t to Create All-Female Battalion
    India to Double Number of Women Volunteers for UN Peace Missions
    Tags:
    MiG-21, combat, women, air force, Indian Air Force, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    London Fashion Week in Pictures
    The Best of London Fashion Week
    Schooling Congress
    Schooling Congress
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok