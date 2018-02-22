Register
16:15 GMT +322 February 2018
    Maldives defence soldiers patrol on the main street of Male, Maldives

    India 'Deeply Dismayed' by Extension of State of Emergency in Maldives

    © AP Photo/ Mohamed Sharuhaan
    Asia & Pacific
    India has reiterated that the consequent delay in the resumption of the political process and the continuing suspension of democratic institutions including the judiciary is likely to further delay restoration of normalcy in the Maldives.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India has expressed strong concern over the government of Maldives' decision to extend the national state of emergency. On Tuesday the authorities extended the state of martial law by 30 days in the presence of only 38 lawmakers despite the country's law necessitating the requirement of at least 43 lawmakers being present and voting on the matter.

    India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said that it is important to ensure that all democratic institutions are allowed to function in a fair and transparent manner in accordance with the Constitution.

    READ MORE: Maldives Supreme Court Temporary Upholds State of Emergency Extension — Reports

    "We are deeply dismayed that the Government of Maldives has extended the State of Emergency for a further 30 days. The manner in which the extension of the State of Emergency was approved by the Majlis in contravention of the Constitution of Maldives is also a matter of concern," MEA said in a statement on Wednesday evening.

    The Majlis (Parliament) of Maldives on Tuesday accepted the recommendation put forth by President Abdulla Yameen proposing to extend the state of emergency, hours after India called for an early restoration of normalcy in the archipelago nation.

    "It is important to ensure that all democratic institutions are allowed to function in a fair and transparent manner in accordance with the Constitution," India's Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. 

    READ MORE: China Rejects Former Maldivian President’s Accusations of 'Land Grabbing'

    The Maldives were plunged into a political crisis on February 1 after the country's apex court dismissed the conviction of former President Nasheed and his eight associates accused of terrorism. The crisis intensified after the current government led by Abdulla Yameen rejected the court's ruling and declared martial law on February 5.

