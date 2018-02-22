'Glasses Sister': Adorable South Korean Curler Becomes New Internet Meme

The South Korea's women's curling team was an underdog in this year's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, starting the Games ranked eighth in the world, and on Wednesday the team was leading the competition 6-1.
But it wasn't only the team's unexpected progress that made the girls international sensations; it was also their tough 27-year-old team leader Kim Eun-jung and her extreme focus.
Lmaoo— part timer psj 💓 (@danpinkeu) 20 февраля 2018 г.
Young mi!!!! Youngmi!!!!
I can't pic.twitter.com/YHk0rjytXB
Team Youngmi pic.twitter.com/rliShXr74I
— Taylor Erin Taoqigui(ӦｖӦ｡) (@kyrynyu) 20 февраля 2018 г.
읁정 언니 기억헤,,,?,,,언니가,,,컬링,,,스톤,,,만지면서,,,참 크고 단단헤,,,햇던 거,,,? 그거,,,사실,,,내 머리엿자나,,,#안경언니https://t.co/2BHQSL5a2Lhttps://t.co/ChgOHGbEWE 5MB ↓ pic.twitter.com/5p6oPohpWT
— MBM (@Ode_to_9589) 20 февраля 2018 г.
Social media has exploded with photos of the steely-eyed Kim, with users praising her talent and calling her the coolest curler in the sport's history.
하지만 우리 안경 언니는 절대 웃지 않죠! pic.twitter.com/31YpN9uprb— [흑온 / 회3] 링깡🍊 (@gkeeeee_) 20 февраля 2018 г.
They noticed that Kim never loses concentration and almost never smiles, not even during group photoshoots.
And when she is happy with her team's results, she graciously gives consent to high-fives.
Benevolent leader. Allowing high-fives pic.twitter.com/DCfaHr7djU— Joseph Kim (@josungkim) 20 февраля 2018 г.
세상 멋있는 은정님 보고 가세요 #컬링 #여자컬링 #김은정 #김은정선수 #안경선배 #안경언니 #기다려 #영미야 pic.twitter.com/aDV9vTKohZ— Team Kim (@womens_curling) 20 февраля 2018 г.
A popular meme on Twitter is a block of dozens of Kim photographs, all with the same expression.
모두 안경언니하세요~#안경언니 pic.twitter.com/wqwEn0WJZg— 순수 (@PvwJiFhzp1IStXu) 20 февраля 2018 г.
The many faces of Kim Eun-jung aka 'Annie,' the leader of S Korea's women's curling team, 'Garlic Girls' pic.twitter.com/oQVP2K1PJn— Joseph Kim (@josungkim) 20 февраля 2018 г.
Kim's global fanbase loves her glasses and has even given her a nickname "Glasses Sister."
은정언니야아앙악~~~~#컬링 #김은정 pic.twitter.com/MZPdTZZ9T6— 닷 (@8408_24) 21 февраля 2018 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)