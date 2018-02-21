Maldives Supreme Court Temporary Upholds State of Emergency Extension - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Maldives Supreme Court temporary declared legal the prolongation of the state of emergency in the country, the Avas news outlet reported on Wednesday.

Although the relevant parliament meeting on the emergency state extension failed to secure a quorum, the prolongation was approved, as the parliament speaker said that the issue of the state of emergency does not require a majority. However, the parliament reportedly asked the Supreme Court to explain whether the quorum is required by the country's Constitution, according to the Avas news outlet.

The Court temporary upheld the parliament's decision until it provides the exact interpretation of the relevant article of Constitution, the outlet continued.

© AP Photo/ Mohamed Sharuhan Maldivian President Seeks to Prolong State of Emergency by 15 Days – Reports

On Tuesday, the Maldivian parliament endorsed a prolongation of the state of emergency in the country at the request of President Abdulla Yameen for an additional 30 days despite a boycott by the opposition.

The Maldives has been submerged in a political crisis after the Maldives Supreme Court ruled on February 1 to overturn terrorism-related convictions against opposition politicians, 12 of whom had their parliament membership reestablished, thereby giving the opposition coalition a majority in the legislature.

The same day, heads of the prosecutor's office, police, and armed forces announced that they had information suggesting the Supreme Court may try to impeach the president for not obeying its order to release jailed opposition members. In response, Yameen declared a state of emergency in the country.