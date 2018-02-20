India Successfully Test-Fires Agni-II Ballistic Missile – Source

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - India has successfully test-fired a strategic nuclear-capable ballistic missile Agni-II with a range of 1,242 miles, a source from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Agni-II ballistic missile has been successful test fired by the Strategic Forces Command from APJ Abdul Kalam Island near Balasore in the Indian state of Odisha," the source said.

The missile is able to carry a payload of up to a tonne.

India currently has Agni-I missiles with the range of about 430 miles, Agni-II, Agni-III, as well as Agni-IV, ranging between 1,550 and 2,175 miles, and Agni-V with a range of 3,100 miles. Agni-VI, with a range of up to 6,200 miles and a possibility of a launch from a submarine, is currently under development.