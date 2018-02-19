WATCH: Sumatran Volcano Disgorges 5 km High Plume of Smoke

Sinabung volcano on the Indonesian island of Sumatra has disgorged a plume of smoke of five kilometers high.

Since 2010, the eruption of Sinabung has claimed the lives of 25 people. However, this time no casualties have been reported so far. At the same time, the authorities of neighboring Australia have issued a warning to airlines as the smoke may obstruct visibility.

Sumatra is part of the so-called Ring of Fire, an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean, where a large number of earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur. Sinabung is one of three active volcanos of the island.