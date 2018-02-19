Register
19:03 GMT +319 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A woman holding a copy of the free trade agreement (FTA) stands next to national flags of China and Australia (File)

    South Korean President Urges Government to Counter US Trade Barriers

    © AFP 2018/ LUKAS COCH / POOL
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    140

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in ordered his government to consider measures to counter "unfair" trade measures the US is taking against South Korean products, including a dispute at the World Trade Organization (WTO) and a review of the free trade deal between the two countries.

    "I want you to confidently and resolutely deal with unfair trade protectionist measures by considering filing a formal complaint with the WTO and reviewing possible violation of the Korea-US free trade agreement (FTA), and also actively point out the unfairness of such measures in negotiations to revise the Korea-U.S. FTA…. I urge the government to thoroughly review the possible effect of such measures on exports and come up with comprehensive support measures," South Korean President Moon Jae-in told his aides, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

    Moon's remarks came after the US commerce ministry announced plans to impose high import tariffs, as high as 53 percent, on steel and aluminum products from countries, including South Korea.

    On January 20, US President Donald Trump approved recommendations of the International Trade Commission (ITC) to impose safeguard tariffs of up to 50 percent on imports of large residential washing machines and solar cells and modules. In addition, the United States is currently probing imports of some steel products from several countries, including South Korea.

    READ MORE: Seoul to Pursue Protection of Investors Rights Within Free Trade Deal With China

    President Trump has railed against China since his election campaign, trying to impose curbs on Chinese imports and restrain the trade relations with the country, calling them "unfair". 

    In January, the US imposed tariffs of up to 30 percent on imported solar cells, in an action aimed mostly at Beijing. China's commerce ministry responded by announcing an anti-dumping inquiry into US exports of sorghum, an animal feed.

    The two countries have been renegotiating their FTA since US President Donald Trump started criticizing the 2012 agreement, calling it horrible and unacceptable. 

    The current FTA between China and South Korea, signed in 2015, comprises conflict regulations between the investors and governments but lacks protection against discriminatory practices amid tense bilateral relations, according to the Yonhap news agency.

    Related:

    South Korea President Has Rare Meeting With North Leader’s Sister
    DPRK Media Denounces US Plans to Resume War Games With South Korea
    Tags:
    Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific (FTAAP), World Trade Organization (WTO), Moon Jae-in, Donald Trump, United States, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Creating Mars on Earth: How Israeli Scientists Prepare For Mission to the Red Planet
    Creating Mars on Earth: Israeli Scientists Prepare For Mission to the Red Planet
    Stormy Weather
    Stormy Weather
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok