Register
17:25 GMT +319 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Hyperloop One propulsion system

    British Tycoon Richard Branson Promises Operational Hyperloop in India by 2024

    © AP Photo/ John Locher
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    111

    Virgin Hyperloop One intends to build a demonstration track two to three years after the signing of the final agreement, while the complete construction of the Pune-Mumbai route will take another five to seven years.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — British tycoon Richard Branson-backed Virgin Hyperloop One has proposed an ambitious project in India involving the construction of a futuristic super-fast transportation system in the western state of Maharashtra. If realized, the Hyperloop would connect the city of Pune with the upcoming new airport in Mumbai in just 25 minutes, saving about three hours.

    Virgin Hyperloop One is working on technology that would use magnetic levitation in low-pressure tubes to transport people and goods at speeds of at least 240 miles an hour.

    The founder of the Virgin Group signed a preliminary agreement on Sunday in Mumbai in the presence of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanavis for a broad Hyperloop framework, the company said in a statement.

    "The Hyperloop route would link central Pune, Navi Mumbai International Airport, and Mumbai in 25-minutes and connect 26 million people. Supporting 150 million passenger trips per year, it would help create a thriving, competitive megaregion," Virgin Group said in a statement.

    A logo of the World Economic Forum (WEF) is seen as people attend the WEF annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 24, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Denis Balibouse
    Hyperloop CEO to Sputnik: 'We Are Getting Closer to Russia'
    The company did not divulge much about the cost of the project but said it hoped to disseminate $55 billion worth of socio-economic benefits, ensure accident reduction and huge operational cost savings in the first 30 years.

    Apart from solving infrastructure bottlenecks to rapid urbanization, Virgin Hyperloop One brings some hope to the Narendra Modi government, which is finding it extremely difficult to break the stagnancy in employment generation.

    "We expect the high-capacity passenger and cargo Hyperloop system to create tens of thousands of jobs, helping to attract new business and investment in the region," Virgin group added.

    READ MORE: Just Wow: Virgin's Lightning-Fast Hyperloop One Leaves Elon Musk in Dust

    The 100 percent electric, energy efficient system will also ease severe expressway congestion and could reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 86,000 tons over 30 years, the company estimated. 

    "The Pune-Mumbai route is an ideal first corridor as part of a national Hyperloop network. I believe Virgin Hyperloop One could have the same impact upon India in the 21st century as trains did in the 20th century," Branson said in his statement.

    In September 2016, US-based research company Hyperloop Transportation Technology announced a project to connect Vijayawada and Amaravati in the southeastern coastal state of Andhra Pradesh with the rapid transportation system. However, lack of clarity on the regulatory framework and land acquisition bottlenecks has kept the project from advancing.

    Related:

    Elon Musk's Epic Hyperloop Likely to Find Its First Home in India
    Hyperloop One Wows Delhi With Speed & 'Make in India' Component
    India May Become First Country to Try Out Superfast Hyperloop Transportation
    Hyperloop One Breaks Speed Record With New Experimental Prototype
    Tags:
    Travel, fast, magnetic levitation, hyperloop, Hyperloop One, Richard Branson, India, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Most Beautiful Fangirls at the 2018 Winter Olympics
    The Most Beautiful Fangirls at the 2018 Winter Olympics
    Stormy Weather
    Stormy Weather
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok