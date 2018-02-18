Marsupial Revenge: Kangaroo Breaks Young Hunter's Jaw (PHOTO)

Joshua Hayden, 19, was hunting with his brother in Western Australia when the fell victims to a sudden kangaroo attack.

During a night hunt for kangaroos, Joshua Hayden, from Kelleberrin, Western Australia, was hunting with his brother when they noticed three kangaroos. He looked out of the car window to aim. One of the animals was quicker and jumped on the windshield of the car, hitting the young man.

"Then it bounced back onto me and headbutted me straight in the jaw," Joshua Hayden told ABC.

​The hunter did not even understand what had hit him. He lost consciousness for a few dozen seconds, and when he came to himself, at first he thought that his brother had hit him.

​The strike hit the jaw, breaking it. The doctors will only be able to operate in a week — that's the time it will take for his face to stop being swollen.

