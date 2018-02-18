Boiling Water Versus Guns: Sailors Go Medieval on Pirates, Defend Their Ship

The 27-strong crew of a Philippine cargo ship called the MV Kudos 1 found itself in a dire situation when pirates attempted to hijack the vessel as it sailed past Sibago Island en route to Davao City, according to media reports.
For all their weaponry and savage reputation, the pirates only managed to injure two of the sailors and were eventually forced to beat a hasty retreat, defeated, as Coast Guard and Navy vessels responding to the Kudos 1 distress call arrived and escorted the ship to safety.
All comments
Show new comments (0)