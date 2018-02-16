'Appointed Son of God' Gets Busted by Customs Officials in Hawaii

Apollo Quiboloy, founder and Executive Pastor of a church called the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, who also calls himself the Appointed Son of God, was apprehended by US Customs agents in Honolulu International Airport, the Manila Times reports citing local media outlets.
A subsequent search of Quiboloy’s personal Cessna Citation Sovereign jet by customs officials yielded some $350,000 in cash, with $100 bills being folded and stuffed into socks stored in luggage, as well as "parts of military-style rifles", the newspaper adds.
Quiboloy himself reportedly departed for the Philippines aboard a passenger airliner as his own plane remained detained in Hawaii.
All comments
Show new comments (0)