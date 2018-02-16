Russian Skier Dies as Avalanche Hits Ski Resort in India; Four Others Rescued

It is still unclear whether tourists were informed by the ski resort about the advancing avalanche. The incident took place in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

New Delhi (Sputnik) – A Russian tourist was killed when an avalanche hit the Gulmarg Ski Resort in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir in India on Friday. The administration has claimed that four other tourists were safely rescued.

"One Russian skier has come under an avalanche in Gulmarg and died on the spot. Four more skiers from the group rescued," the Jammu and Kashmir police wrote on Twitter.

One Russian skier has come under avalanche in Gulmarg and died on spot. 04 more skiers of the group rescued. — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) February 16, 2018

The local administration has claimed that the Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) had issued a medium danger avalanche warning for Baramulla, Gulmarg, Furkian-Z Gali and Kupwara-Chowkibal-Tangdhar in north Kashmir on Thursday itself.

READ MORE: Nearly a Dozen Die in Avalanches in Indian Kashmir Region — Reports

Earlier, on January 19, a Swedish tourist was killed while another was rescued after an avalanche struck a Himalayan ski resort in the same locality.

Presently, most of the places in Kashmir including those near the Line of Control (the de facto border between India and Pakistan) have received heavy snowfall of about six inches to one foot in the last few days. Most of the state highways remain closed due to the accumulation of snow.