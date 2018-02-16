Crisis in Australia Deepens as Joyce Slams Turnbull Over Staffer Affair Comments

"Comments by the Prime Minister yesterday at his press conference … in many instances, they caused further harm. I believe they were in many instances inept and most definitely in many instances unnecessary," Joyce was quoted as saying by the ABC broadcaster.
The deputy prime minister however noted that he would work on improving relations with Turnbull.
On Thursday, Turnbull introduced a ban on sexual relationship between ministers and their staffers amid the revelation that Joyce had an affair with his former press secretary Vikki Campion. Turnbull described Joyce's behavior as "a shocking error of judgment" setting off "a world of woe" but resisted calls to demand the deputy prime minister's resignation.
