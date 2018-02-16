Register
    키르기스스탄 부총리 중국 대사관 인근 폭발 사고 자살테러

    Syrian-Trained Terror Suspect Nabbed in Kyrgyzstan

    © Sputnik/ Tabyldy Kadyrbekov
    Asia & Pacific
    BISHKEK (Sputnik) - Kyrgyzstan’s National Security Committee said Friday it had caught a would-be suicide attacker in a counter-terrorist raid that targeted a cell trained in Syria.

    The 26-year-old Kyrgyz national was charged with "participation in armed conflicts or military action in a foreign territory, or receiving terrorist or extremist training," and "mercenary activity."

    The Central Asian nation's Interior Ministry estimates more than 500 citizens have joined international terrorist groups operating in Syria and Iraq. Dozens of Kyrgyz men have been charged with fighting as mercenaries abroad.

    Counter-terrorism task-force of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Alpha Group
    CC BY-SA 3.0 / SpetsnazAlpha / SpetsnazAlpha
    Russia's Security Service Detains Alleged Daesh Supporter in Country's Far East
    In December, the Kyrgyz National Security Committee has detained another militant who took part in hostilities in Syria and tried to subsequently sneak into Russia, the SCNS.

    Citizens of former Soviet republics such as Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, with a predominantly Muslim population, are among the main targets of terrorist recruiters, including those of the Daesh terrorist group.

    President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov stated last year that the spread of the Daesh ideology was intensifying, stressing the need for security cooperation among the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) members.

    In addition, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier that the Central Asian countries might become the next target of the Daesh terrorists after Afghanistan, adding that Russia, jointly with the countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization CSTO and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), was preparing plans to counter this threat.

