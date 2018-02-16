Australia Joins UK, US in Accusing Russia of 'NotPetya' Cyberattack

Law Enforcement and Cyber Security Minister Angus Taylor said in a statement he had consulted national intel agencies and allies to conclude that "Russian state sponsored actors were responsible."
"The Australian Government condemns Russia’s behaviour, which posed grave risks to the global economy, to government operations and services, to business activity and the safety and welfare of individuals," he said.
UK Foreign Office’s minister in charge of cybersecurity, Tariq Ahmad, said Thursday the Russian military appeared to be behind the "destructive" attack. The White House followed suit, claiming this was part of the Kremlin’s efforts to destabilize Ukraine.
Moscow has denied its involvement in what Washington has described as the most destructive and costly cyberattack in history. Russia pointed to lack of evidence against it and called the allegations Russophobic.
