WATCH: Would-Be Criminals in Shanghai Take Out Each Other, Not Shop Window

On Wednesday, China's Shanghai Public Security Bureau shared with the world an example of a robbery gone terribly wrong.

Setting up the scene, officials captioned the video, "If all thieves were at this level, we would not have to work overtime."

​The video, which has gone viral on Chinese social media, shows two would-be criminals scoping out a shop before launching a window-breaking assault on the unsuspecting store. Though one of the robbers managed to toss their brick at the establishment's window, the same could not be said for the second offender.

Rather than throwing the brick at the window, the failed criminal threw it directly at his partner's head. With his partner-in-crime unconscious, the would-be thief is later seen in the security footage dragging his pal out of frame.

According to reports, the incident took place in the early morning hours at a warehouse in Shanghai. Police have yet to track down the individuals.