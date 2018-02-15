Register
    China Bird Flu Strain

    China Records 1st Human Case of H7N4 Bird Flu

    BEIJING (Sputnik) – The first human case of H7N4 avian influenza has been registered in the Chinese province of Jiangsu, the Chinese National Health and Family Planning Commission said in a statement on Thursday.

    "The National Health and Family Planning Commission of the People's Republic of China registered on February 13, 2018 the first case of human infection with the H7N4 strain of avian flu. A 68-year-old woman was infected," the statement said.

    According to the statement, the woman was in contact with an infected live bird after which she developed cold-related symptoms on December 25. She was then hospitalized and diagnosed with pneumonia on January 1.

    The woman was discharged from hospital on January 22, while her medical tests were sent to the center for disease control and prevention, which established that the woman had been infected with the bird flu.

    READ MORE: Bird Flu in Wild Birds Confirmed in UK for First Time This Winter

    The medics recommend that residents of Jiangsu province avoid contacts with live and dead birds, as well as do not buy poultry meat and eggs in street markets and places that do not have sanitary certification.

    In late January, the Health and Family Planning Commission warned Chinese citizens of the possible outbreak of bird flu in China in coming months. According to the commission's information, over 1,500 human cases of avian flu have been recorded in China since 2013, with 607 cases having resulted in death.

